More fans can attend grand final as NRL switches to ANZ from SCG

"ANZ Stadium is the biggest venue in NSW and that means more of our fans will be able to experience grand final day live,'' NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

"This year will be a historic grand final day. The teams competing would have overcome all challenges in front of them and we will experience the culmination of a season like no other.

"We can't wait to see 40,000 fans at the venue. Our fans have been so patient and loyal throughout the season and having crowd caps increase for the Finals Series is the perfect way to acknowledge that loyalty."

NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said ANZ Stadium and Sydney were a perfect fit for a blockbuster NRL grand final.

"ANZ Stadium has hosted many of Australia’s most iconic moments in sporting history and the 2020 NRL grand final will be among them," Minister Ayres said.

"I encourage NRL fans attending the grand final to stay COVID safe and make the most of the electric atmosphere in Sydney by making a weekend of it, booking a hotel staycation and getting out to enjoy the hospitality and attractions of the city."

Abdo thanked the NSW Government for their ongoing support during the pandemic.

"I want to congratulate the NSW Government for the way in which they have managed the pandemic. Their contact tracing has been world class and has enabled a crowd of 40,000 to attend our grand final day," he said.

"We thank them for their support throughout the season and we will continue to follow all public health orders to ensure the general community remains healthy."

Photo NRL