Moana Pasifka to confirm Aaron Mauger as coach

RNZ Pacific first reported in July that the former All Black would take charge of the Super Rugby newcomers, with Filo Tiatia as his assistant coach.

Moana Pasifika posted on social media last night that the team's head coach would be revealed soon, with a silhouette that clearly matched the 45 test veteran.

The 40-year-old is of Samoan, Cook Islands and Tahitian descent and was a part of the Moana Pasifika coaching team for last year's one-off clash against the Māori All Blacks.

He spent three seasons in charge of the Highlanders but his contract was not renewed at the end of last season, and has previous coaching experience with the Crusaders, Samoa (as assistant coach) and Leicester Tigers (as head coach).

It's already been a busy week for Moana Pasifika, which confirmed Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium would be its home ground until 2028.

Dynasty Sport was also announced as the team's apparel supplier.

Former All Blacks and Wallabies skills coach Mick Byrne was announced as the Fijian Drua's inaugural head coach on Friday.