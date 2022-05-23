Moana Pasifika team named to play the Western Force

Over the 2022 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season, Moana Pasifika has had to play 4 midweek matches to cater for the postponement of matches due to Covid-19.

This has seen an incredible 46 players capped by Moana Pasifika this year to ensure player welfare is adhered to and the workload is spread evenly throughout the squad.

Manu Samoa stalwart and 40-test international Jack Lam will Captain the side from the back of the scrum in the number eight position.

Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Luteru Tolai and Chris Apoua will combine in the front row for the first time this season.

Veikoso Poloniati returns to the match day 23 after missing last week's game against the Reds and is joined by young Tasman lock, Mahonri Ngakuru.

After scoring a try last weekend against the Reds, Sione Tu'ipulotu retains the number six jersey.

Alamanda Motuga is a welcomed addition back into the side after fracturing his cheek against the Melbourne Rebels in Round 11.

Hawke's Bay Magpies playmaking duo of Ereatara Enari and Lincoln McClutchie will wear the 9 and 10 jerseys respectively and will look to build on their combination.

Levi Aumua returns to the midfield after missing the latest Australian tour and will link up with Henry Taefu.

Manu Samoa wingers Neria Foma'i and Tomasi Alosio will start the match with Lolagi Visinia completing the starting side at fullback.

There's plenty of impact to come from the bench, with Anzelo Tu’itavuki returning from a knee injury sustained against the Chiefs in round 9 and 'Ikale Tahi utility back Fine Inisi looking to add to his try scoring tally.

Moana Pasifika v Western Force

Tuesday 24 May Kick off 7.05pm local time Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

1. Ezekiel Lindenmuth

2. Luteru Tolai

3. Chris Apoua

4. Veikoso Poloniati

5. Mahonri Ngakuru

6. Sione Tu'ipulotu

7. Alamanda Motuga

8. Jack Lam (C)

9. Ereatara Enari

10. Lincoln McClutchie

11. Neria Foma'i

12. Henry Taefu

13. Levi Aumua

14. Tomasi Alosio

15. Lolagi Visinia

16. Samiuela Moli

17. Taukiha'amea Koloamatangi

18. Joe 'Apikotoa

19. Alex McRobbie

20. Penitoa Finau

21. Manu Paea

22. Fine Inisi

23. Anzelo Tu'itavuki

Unavailable due to injury or illness: Lotu Inisi, Isi Tu’ungafasi, Mike McKee, Don Lolo

Photo file Moana Pasifika/Facebook