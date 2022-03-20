Moana Pasifika suffer heavy home defeat

Despite not being able to call upon 17 squad members through Covid-19 cases and injuries, the Chiefs ran away with the match in the second half to record their third win in four games.

The visitors lead 19-7 at half time thanks to tries from Bryn Gatland, Hamilton Burr and Emoni Narawa.

Jonah Lowe touched down for the Chiefs shortly after the break to extend the lead, before a flurry of tries from Tupou Vaa'i, Pita Gus Sowakula, Brad Weber, Alex Nankivell and Tyrone Thompson blew out the scoreline.

Neria Foma'i and Joe Apikitoa both scored tries for Moana Pasifika, but the Super Rugby newcomers struggled with their discipline throughout, conceding 11 penalties and a yellow card.

The Chiefs made the most of their chances on attack, and showed considerable depth in their squad to come away with a dominant victory considering the unique circumstances.

The match is the only game being played in Aotearoa this week for Super Rugby Pacific, with Covid-19 cases amongst the squads postponing the other two fixtures.