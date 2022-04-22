Moana Pasifika miss another round due to Covid-19

This weekend is the first 'Super Round' of the competition where the Australian-based sides which include the Fijian Drua, and the New Zealand-based sides including Moana Pasifika, face off for the first time.

All six matches were scheduled to take place at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium this weekend, but a rash of Covid-19 cases in the Force squad has led to the postponement of Friday's second fixture.

Moana Pasifika have already had a heavily disrupted inaugural season with three matches already postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks, initially in their squad and then in that of the Hurricanes. All those games have been replayed midweek.

The match against the Force will be rescheduled at a later date.