The match, which was originally part of Super Round Melbourne, will now be played at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland as part of the Round 15 week.

Super Rugby Pacific has also confirmed that the Round 15 match between Fijian Drua and the Chiefs, originally set to be played on the Gold Coast, Australia on Friday May 27, will now be played at Churchill Park, Lautoka, Fiji on Saturday, May 28.

