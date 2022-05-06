Moana Pasifika captain set to face old team

The round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland is significant for Sekope Kepu as he will play against the team he served for 141 games.

It could also be a milestone game for Christian Leali'ifano who is just nine points away from reaching 1,000 Super Rugby points.

There are three changes to the team that narrowly lost to the Melbourne Rebels 26-22 last weekend.

The tight five remains the same with try scorer Abraham Pole at loosehead prop, Ray Niuia at hooker and Kepu on the tighthead side of the scrum. Samuel Slade and Veikoso Poloniati combine at lock and complete the engine room.

All of the changes are in the loose forwards.

A cheek fracture to Alamanda Motuga sees Solomone Funaki elevated to the starting line up. He is complemented by Michael Curry and Henry Time-Stowers in the loose forwards.

There are no changes to the backline from Saturday night's game at AAMI Park in Melbourne. Ereatara Enari and Christian Leali'ifano have proven to be a formidable combination and retain the 9 and 10 jerseys respectively for another week.

Henry Taefu and Levi Aumua will pair in the midfield with Timoci Tavatavanawai on the left wing and Tima Fainga'anuku on the right wing. Danny Toala rounds out the starting 15.

Alex McRobbie and Jack Lam come on to the bench after recovering from a concussion and knee injury, respectively.

Moana Pasifika v NSW Waratahs

Saturday 7 May, Kick-off 4:35pm NZT

Mt Smart stadium

1. Abraham Pole

2. Ray Niuia

3. Sekope Kepu (C)

4. Veikoso Poloniati

5. Samuel Slade

6. Michael Curry

7. Solomone Funaki

8. Henry Time-StowersMotuga

9. Ereatara Enari

10. Christian Leali'ifano (VC)

11. Timoci Tavatavanawai

12. Henry Taefu

13. Levi Aumua

14. Tima Fainga'anuku

15. Danny Toala

16. Luteru Tolai

17. Ezekiel Lindenmuth

18. Joe 'Apikotoa

19. Alex McRobbie

20. Jack Lam

21. Jonathan Taumateine

22. Lincoln McClutchie

23. Solomone Kata

Unavailable due to injury: Isi Tu'ungafasi, Don Lolo, Lotu Inisi, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Mike McKee, Alamanda Motuga.