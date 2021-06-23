Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from the England squad 41 hours after call-up

Following last weekend’s results in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals, seven players from the two beaten teams were called up by Eddie Jones.

Bristol, who dramatically lost to Harlequins after extra-time, provided Will Capon, Max Malins and Harry Randall while Sale, who lost at Exeter, had four selections in Ben Curry, Curtis Langdon, Bevan Rodd and Tuilagi.

However, that Sale representation has now been reduced to three following a Tuesday morning update from the RFU with Jones’ squad gathering for the summer series which commences with next Sunday’s A-team match versus Scotland A at Leicester.

A statement read: “Manu Tuilagi has withdrawn from the England squad after picking up an injury during Sale Sharks’ Gallagher Premiership semi-final at the weekend. Northampton Saints’ Fraser Dingwall has been called up and has joined the squad at The Lensbury, Teddington.”

Last capped in March 2020, there was no initial indication regarding what type of injury Tuilagi had or whether it was so serious that he is now no longer a possible Lions tour standby pick, but it was later revealed that he had suffered a minor hamstring strain at Sandy Park and would be stood down for all three England matches.

The inclusion of the uncapped 22-year-old Dingwall is another boost for Northampton, who also had George Furbank and Ollie Sleightholme picked last Sunday to link up with the squad this week ahead of a series that will also feature July Test games at Twickenham versus the USA and Canada.