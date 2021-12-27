Liam Williams to make URC season debut for Scarlets

The Wales international missed the opening block of fixtures after having his appendix removed, but after returning to action for his country during the autumn, the British & Irish Lion will pull on the Scarlets colours on Sunday.

Williams slots in at full-back in a side showing four changes from the team selected for the postponed Heineken Champions Cup tie against Bordeaux.

Elsewhere Wales international Rhys Patchell is set to make his first competitive appearance since October 2020 after being named as one of the backline replacements alongside Kieran Hardy and Ioan Nicholas.

Jonathan Davies captains the team and is once again partnered in midfield by fellow international Scott Williams.Dan Jones begins at fly-half, where he will be joined by British and Irish Lion Gareth Davies. Sam Costelow suffered a shoulder injury in practice, ruling him out of competition.

Rob Evans, Ryan Elias, and new Scotland cap Javan Sebastian form an all-international front row, with Sam Lousi and Tom Price filling out the back row.