Joe Biden makes All Blacks gaffe while speaking at Irish pub

Biden made the gaffe when paying tribute to distant relative and former Ireland Test rugby player Rob Kearney.

Speaking at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, Biden thanked Kearney for the tie he was wearing. He also brought up the famous 2016 Ireland victory over the All Blacks at Soldier Field in Chicago.

"This was given to me by one of these guys, right here, was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans," the 80-year-old president said.

The Black and Tans he mistakenly referred to were British reserve troops that fought against rebels in the Irish war of independence in 1920.

They got their name from their uniform which featured a mix of black and khaki garments.

Biden is currently on a four day tour of Ireland.

He calls Ireland "part of my soul", and his visit includes trips to the hometowns of his 19th-century ancestors.

On the first such trip out of Dublin, to Carlingford Castle near Northern Ireland, Biden said: "It feels wonderful! Feels like I'm coming home."