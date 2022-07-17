Ireland defeat All Blacks in Test series for first time with 32-22 win

Ireland completely dominated the home side in the first 40 minutes, leading 22-3 at half-time after scoring three tries in front of a sold out crowd.

Warhorse captain Johnny Sexton was supreme as the Irish stunned the hosts with the string of tries and bone-jarring tackles.

The All Blacks scored the first try of the second half to Ardie Savea before making the most of an Ireland player being yellow carded to dot down again through Akira Ioane and cut the visitors lead to 25-17.

Will Jordan then scored for the hosts to trim Ireland's advantage further, but the tourists struck back next to push back out to a 10 point lead at 32-22 and that was the final result as Ireland made history.

Ireland win the series 2-1 after a 23-12 victory in Dunedin last week - the first on New Zealand soil. It was also the All Blacks' first back-to-back home defeats in 24 years.

"We're gutted," said All Blacks captain Sam Cane.

"We didn't put out the performance we wanted to but we can't take anything away from Ireland. They were too good tonight. Massive respect to Ireland, they've been class and they deserve their win tonight."

"It hasn't quite sunk in," said irish winger James Lowe. "A result like that, on the bounce, in New Zealand, who would have thought that?

"They're still the best in the world, we knew the storm was coming. We were able to get the job done, I can't put into words how I feel."

Ireland will now shoot to the top of the world rankings a year out from the World Cup, while New Zealand's defeat will heap further pressure on embattled coach Ian Foster.

Photo: PhotoSport / Elias Rodriguez Caption: Garry Ringrose of Ireland scores during the All Blacks vs. Ireland match in the third Steinlager series Test at Sky Stadium.