Hurricanes re-sign All Black Jordie Barrett through to 2022

The news comes after Blues CEO Andrew Hore had earlier revealed his franchise wasn’t intent on chasing Barrett to join older brother and fellow All Black Beauden in 2022, which all but confirmed Jordie would remain with the Super Rugby franchise he joined in 2017.

While Jordie Barrett, 24, is contracted to NZ Rugby until next year, his previous deal with the Hurricanes expired at the end of the trans-Tasman competition.

There had been speculation that he may have been tempted to shift to Auckland to join Beauden, who is contracted to the Blues until 2023, but Hore said his franchise wasn’t keen on cutting a deal after several unsuccessful attempts to woo him north in the past.

Hore told NZME the franchise was not seeking his services because it was happy with the talent they had already signed.

With Roger Tuivasa-Sheck set to switch to rugby after the Warriors complete their NRL campaign, and Beauden Barrett also on their roster he said the Blues were already satisfied with their signings for 2022.

“We have tried and tested with Jordie before and (things) are coming good for us,’’ Hore told NZME.

“We have got Tuivasa-Sheck, got Beaudie here, next year. It is a matter of a couple of these other boys standing up, now.’’

Warriors captain Tuivasa-Sheck, who could play at fullback, wing or in the centres in the 15-man code, has signed with NZ Rugby and the Blues through to 2023.

Jordie Barrett has been mostly used at fullback for the Hurricanes, although he featured on the wing for the All Blacks last year as coach Ian Foster tried to shoe-horn his talent into his backline.

Beauden Barrett played for the Blues last year before exercising a clause in his contract, which allowed him to skip Super Rugby to play in Japan. He has since returned to New Zealand and has been training with the squad ahead of the trans-Tasman final against the Highlanders in Auckland on Saturday.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has already indicated that he hoped Jordie Barrett would re-commit to the franchise, along with captain and flanker Ardie Savea.

"I'm pretty optimistic, " Holland said recently.

"Ards is one that definitely likes to leave things till [the end of the season], get the footy out of the way and then start those conversations, but she's looking pretty positive with - we've had some positive chats and I'm pretty confident there.

"I am pretty confident, but you never say never until these things are done."

Taranaki born-and-bred Jordie Barrett joined the Hurricanes in 2017 after a series of good performances for Canterbury. He declined a request from Crusaders coach Scott Robertson to remain in Christchurch, electing to move to Wellington and play alongside Beauden.

Their father, Kevin, also played for Hurricanes. Jordie made his debut for the All Blacks in late 2017.

The Hurricanes will also welcome back All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara next year after he skipped this year’s campaign to play in Japan.

Former All Blacks forwards Owen Franks and Dominic Bird have also confirmed they will play for the Hurricanes next year.