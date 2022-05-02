Hurricanes go down to Brumbies in Canberra

It was another impressive performance from the Brumbies after beating the Highlanders 28-17 last week.

The Brumbies led the Hurricanes 16-13 at half-time after one try each.

Peter Umaga-Jensen scored the Hurricanes first half try.

The game became more free flowing after the main break.

Hurricanes winger Salesi Rayasi crossed over for a try in 43rd minute after collecting a pass on the bounce off the top of the lineout and bursting through some weak defence.

The Brumbies replied five minutes later with a try of their own to Lachlan Lonergan and put on another two tries before Billy Proctor of the Hurricanes dotted down in the 66th minute.

Rayasi received a yellow card with three minutes left and the Brumbies duly scored another try while the Hurricanes were down a man.

Photo file Caption: Hurricanes ready for their Super Rugby match