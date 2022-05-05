Hurricanes get All Blacks veteran back while another makes debut

Coles who's played 128 games for the Hurricanes will finally take the field having recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered on the All Blacks Northern Tour at the end of last year.

"We've taken it slowly with him to make sure he's 100% when he comes back, and he's absolutely flying around the place now," said coach Jason Holland.

There are some obvious things with Colesy, about what he'll bring in creating a bit of edge around the group and the way he leads, which is great for our boys. He's dying to play and dying to contribute."

All Blacks Centurian Owen Franks will also make his Hurricanes debut, after months off due to a torn Achilles.

Franks, 34, has been named on the bench.

"Owen is an awesome story. He's one of the most driven and professional athletes I've ever seen in operation. To get back to where he is now after all the setbacks with his body has been unbelievable to watch. He's desperate to play and desperate to contribute and we are stoked for him that he gets to play after how hard he has worked," said Holland.

The two-time World Cup winner joined the Hurricanes on a two year deal from English club Northampton Saints, the club he joined after his surprise exclusion from the All Blacks 2019 World Cup squad.

All Blacks Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett won't play against the Drua being taking one of their assigned All Black rest weeks.

Halfback TJ Perenara will lead the side in Savea's absence.

Manawatū loose forward Tyler Laubscher and Wellington midfield back Riley Higgins are also in line to make their debuts.