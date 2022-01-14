Heineken Champions Cup & Challenge Cup: British teams can travel to France

From Friday morning, vaccinated UK travellers will no longer need a compelling reason to enter France or self-isolate on arrival.

It will not apply for non-vaccinated travellers.

Bath, Sale, Newcastle and Scarlets are due to play in France this weekend.

Players or staff who are not vaccinated would still have to isolate for 10 days upon arrival and, regardless of vaccination status, all travellers must have a negative Covid-19 test 24 hours before leaving the UK.

Tournament organisers EPCR are yet to confirm matches will go ahead, but Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson said on Wednesday that his side would travel.

"I haven't spoken to EPCR directly, but on the back of all the communication we've had this far, we are very positive," he said.

"We have chartered a plane and sorted the hotel."

Newcastle play at Biarritz in the Challenge Cup on Friday night. In the Heineken Champions Cup Bath face La Rochelle on Saturday, while Sale meet Clermont, and Scarlets play Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday.

The announcement allays fears that there would be further disruption to the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup as clubs were concerned about the 48-hour quarantine required upon arrival in France under previous regulations.

On Tuesday seven matches which were postponed in December because of French travel restrictions were cancelled and each team was awarded two match points.