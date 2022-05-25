Gilbert gets 5 week suspension

Gilbert pleaded guilty to a tip tackle on the Waratahs loosie Michael Hooper.

Gilbert has been suspended from all forms of the game for 5 weeks, up to and including 25 June 2022.

The Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 10 weeks due to a combination of features including the degree of recklessness exhibited and the danger posed to the tackled player.

Taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's clean judicial record, his acceptance of foul play, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 5 weeks."

Photo: PHOTOSPORT Caption: Sam Gilbert