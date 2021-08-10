George Burgess returns to Australia joining NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons

The England forward, 29, was released by Wigan in February and had surgery on a hip injury which ruled him out of the 2021 Super League season.

He had joined Wigan in 2020 on a three-year contract after eight years at NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.

His twin Tom still plays for the Rabbitohs.

George made 149 NRL appearances for the Rabbitohs, winning the Premiership in 2014, where he played alongside Tom and his other brothers Sam and Luke, who have both since retired.

"George will make a significant contribution to us here at the Dragons on and off the field; his experience and career achievements will only have a positive influence on the development of the younger players currently within our squad," said St George Illawarra's general manager of football Ben Haran.

"Everyone is committed to helping George get back to his fighting best ahead of the 2022 season, but no person more than George himself. We're looking forward to him and his family joining the club.

"While he has some obstacles still to overcome following his well-documented surgery, our medical staff have already commenced working with George on his rehabilitation."