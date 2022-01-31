Fresh blow for England as Joe Marchant out

Marchant’s case was confirmed by lateral flow and PCR tests on Friday and he will miss at least the start of the training week at the squad’s base in Surrey.

The versatile Harlequins back, who covers outside centre and wing, was set to feature at Murrayfield on Saturday as England contend with a lengthy injury list.

It throws his participation in the Calcutta Cup clash into doubt, while prop Joe Marler also remains in self-isolation because of coronavirus.

Northampton back Tommy Freeman has been ruled out by a hamstring injury, but he was unlikely to play any part against Scotland.

Plugging the gaps created in head coach Eddie Jones’ 37-man squad are wings Louis Lynagh and Adam Radwan.

Courtney Lawes remains a doubt as he continues to recover from the concussion sustained for Northampton against Ulster earlier in the month and Nick Isiekwe is to stay with England for the week as cover.