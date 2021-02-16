French media claim Sopoaga's Wasps exit a done deal

And according to a report by RMC Sport, the fly-half is set to join Top14 side Lyon next season. Lyon have been in the market for a new no 10, and had been linked with Marcus Smith before he agreed a new deal with Harlequins, as well as Munster’s JJ Hanrahan.

However RMC claim Sopoaga, who has also been linked to the Stormers in South Africa, has always been Lyon’s top target.

RMC say the move is now a done deal, with Sopoaga set to arrive for next season on a two year contract. The club also recently signed former All Black backrow hopeful Jordan Taufua from Leicester Tigers.

Sopoaga has been in good form for Wasps this season, playing primarily at full-back, but has blown hot and cold during his time with the club.

The 30-year-old, who has 18 caps for the All Blacks, recently spoke about how seeing a therapist helped improve his form.

“The stigma around talking and opening up as a footie player is starting to come off,” he said.

“Rugby players are looked at as these macho, tough dudes, but really, we are just like anyone else. That was one of the best things I have ever done.”