Forwards coach Ryan hailed by All Blacks pack

They'll face their biggest challenge yet in this weekend's World Cup final against South Africa in France where they'll not only face the Springboks starting XV but also their "bomb squad" of reserve players that will come off the bench.

South Africa's forwards put the All Blacks to the sword at Twickenham two months ago, dominating almost every facet as they claimed a record breaking win.

However, the current All Blacks pack is playing far better rugby and forwards coach Jason Ryan is proud of how far they've come.

"The boys have shown a lot of care and I've challenged them in different areas and on the training field and we've had some good honest conversations in our meetings and we've set ourselves up to give ourselves a chance (at winning the World Cup) and we've got one to go."

Ryan took over the All Blacks forwards after John Plumtree was sacked following last year's home series loss to Ireland and flanker Dalton Papali'i believes the man who started his coaching career in Buller has been instrumental in New Zealand's run to the World Cup final.

"He's probably been one of the best forwards coaches that I've had. He holds everyone accountable. You could have 100 games or one game and he'll still call you out. He's been massive for the shift in the forwards."

The Springboks bench refer to themselves as the "Bomb squad" and they proven vital to their side's chances time and time again, no more so than in their tense semi-final win over England.

Ryan insists the All Blacks are well aware of what they'll face from South Africa's reserves in Sunday morning's final at Stade de France.

"Yeah it would be good to take some gas out of that bomb wouldn't it.

"They've got their DNA as a forward pack, they're strong at set piece and have a great scrum and maul and the bomb squad shifts momentum for them. But we've got trust in our plan this week and we believe we'll be able to be there right to the end."

Papali'i, who's likely to be on the All Blacks bench behind captain Sam Cane, revealed New Zealand's reserves have come up with their own moniker as they prepare to try and defuse the Springboks bomb squad.

"I've got a little group happening at our hotel, we're watching 'Band of Brothers' (TV series) and the 101st Airborne is called 'Easy Company'. I made a little joke that they've got the 'Bomb Squad' and so we could have the 'Easy Company'.

"We want to go in and finish the job and be in the trenches and give it hell."

The All Blacks had an impassioned get together last night where the senior players, many of whom are leaving New Zealand rugby after the World Cup, spoke about what it would mean to win the title.

Papali'i said seeing those veterans being unafraid to show emotion was inspiring.