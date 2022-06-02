Former Wallaby gets Moana Pacific's top gong after sizzling season

Leali'ifano surpassed 1,000 Super Rugby points and played a pivotal role for the franchise.

Manu Samoa loose forward Alamanda Motuga collected three prestigious awards - Players' Player, Rookie of the Year, and Forward of the Year.

Timoci Tavatavanawai received the Back of the Year honour, while Levi Aumua was the clear winner of Fans' Player of the Year award.

Moana ended its inaugural season with two wins.

Photo: Photosport Caption: Christian Leali'ifano is Moana Pasifika's first player signing.