Former Reds winger joins Drua

Droasese has signed on with the Drua, after being released by the Reds. The 22-year-old was part of the Fiji Schoolboys and Fiji U20s teams before moving to Australia to join Brisbane City in the former NRC in 2019, moving to the Reds in 2021.

Fijian Drua CEO Brian Thorburn welcomed the young winger into the squad.

"We're very excited to have Ilaisa Droasese onboard. We're past the halfway mark of our maiden Super Rugby journey; injuries and workload management are well and truly in play so to be able to sign another young Fijian talent as soon as he was available is great!

He is also a Fiji Rugby pathway product from the Deans competition to the Fiji U20s, which speaks volumes of the strength of the Fiji Rugby Union's domestic programme," he said.

Thorburn said Droasese's experience within the Reds strong rugby programme in 2021 would be important.

"We have no doubt that Ilaisa would be an asset to the Fijian Drua, having played alongside some of Australia's best Super Rugby players in that excellent Reds environment. We look forward to him challenging for a place in the matchday 23 when he settles in and adding to the one Super Rugby try he already has," Thorburn said.

Droasese was a former Cuvu College student, featuring for the Nadroga school in the Deans Trophy competition in 2017 and 2018. He played for Fiji in the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship alongside current Drua players Meli Tuni, Tevita Ikanivere, Isoa Nasilasila, Chris Minimbi, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Josh Vuta and Caleb Muntz.

Meanwhile, the Drua have arrived in Fiji after five long months away from home.

After a strong, though unsuccessful, performance against the Blues and a win over the Waratahs the Drua are looking forward to a home game against the Highlanders, in Suva on Saturday.