Former All Black loses memorabilia as storage unit sold without him knowing

Fraser's children said the storage unit in Wellington was filled with entirely personal property of great sentimental value to the family, including childhood family photos and videos, artworks and school assignments.

It also contained all the memorabilia Fraser kept from his years of rugby. He played 23 test matches for New Zealand between 1979 and 1984 and played 124 games for Wellington.

The family said Fraser only became aware of the sale of the unit when an anonymous person, concealing their identity, contacted the family with a photograph of some of the personal items they had come into possession of.

Fraser's children, including award winning New Zealand singer/songwriter Brooke Fraser, said their father and family are distraught and desperate to get their things back.

The family said they contacted the anonymous emailer and told them they wished to purchase everything back.

However, the family said that over the course of several days the person continued to significantly raise their price before abruptly announcing they had sold it all to another party.

Since then, someone has anonymously returned a small box of family photographs and video cassettes to the storage facility.

The family have since posted on Facebook that major items have now been located and the purchaser has been in contact with the family.

They were asking New Zealand sports memorabilia collectors, auction houses, and TradeMe sleuths to look out for any late 1970s/early 1980s Wellington rugby or All Blacks related paraphernalia they see on the market.

Some of it will be very obvious as it will be trophies, awards, certificates, plates, plaques and other items specifically awarded to Bernie Fraser.

Wellington Police are assisting with the matter.

Photo file Photosport Caption Bernie Fraser (left) with Stu Wilson