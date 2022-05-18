Former All Black hooker signs with French club Lyon

Coltman has played eight tests for the All Blacks has been with the Highlanders for 12 years.

He made his debut for Otago in 2010 having moved to Dunedin from New Plymouth for university and went on to play 73 games for the province.

Coltman's test debut came in 2016 and played the last final of his eight matches in 2019.

He will finish his career as the Highlander's most capped forward and the franchise's third most capped player behind Aaron Smith, and Ben Smith.

"I will always think of Dunedin as my rugby home. I never thought of the hard work I do as being a sacrifice in anyway, it's what I chose to do and what I love doing. I never thought I would have all the wonderful opportunities in life that my rugby career has given me, and I am just so grateful to have had them," he said.