Former All Black Chris Masoe open to opportunities to improve coaching skills

The 20-test loose forward arrived back in New Plymouth recently with his wife and two young children.

Masoe has been based in France for the past 13 years after playing nearly 250 games combined for Castres, Toulon and Racing 92 over eight seasons.

He had been on the Racing 92 coaching staff since 2017, until being released by the Paris-based club in June.

For the past five months, Masoe has been defence coach with second-division side Carcassonne on a short term contract.

“I’m waiting for a more permanent position to return to the club in January but it will depend what was being offered,” he said.

He had not ruled out remaining in New Zealand if the right coaching opportunities arose here, he said.

“I’ve been coaching for three years and I’m still learning, it’s a different level to playing.”

“I’ve been fortunate so far with contacts in Europe I can use to further a coaching career over there.”

French rugby competitions had continued during Covid-19 in spite of lockdowns but the lack of spectators at games had impacted on club revenues, and affected small clubs like Carcassonne, he said.

Four games have been postponed or cancelled after Carcassonne players were tested positive for coronavirus.

“It’s a different world over there from here in New Zealand,” he said.

“In the first lockdown people were right behind following the rules but in the second lockdown everyone was going out. No one was taking any notice of being fined.”

Masoe said his family was looking forward to enjoying a New Zealand summer without the lockdown restrictions experienced in France.

He intended to catch up former Taranaki coach Colin Cooper and others while in New Plymouth.

An opportunity to be involved with Moana Pasifika​ or Taranaki could tempt him to remain in New Zealand.

“I love to give back what rugby has given me and Taranaki is where it all began.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I want to get more coaching experience and will look at any opportunity that comes up, either here or overseas.”