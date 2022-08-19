Foley back for Wallabies

Foley was former coach Michael Cheika's go-to man in the position but has spent the last three years playing in Japan.

With Quade Cooper suffering a long-term Achilles' injury and Rennie not sold on back-up options James O'Connor and Noah Lolesio, 32-year-old Foley may have a chance to add to his 71 Wallabies caps.

Rennie has welcomed back a number of reinforcements to his 35-man squad named on Thursday after a horror run of injuries that saw a depleted Wallabies side smashed 48-17 by Argentina last weekend.

Winger Andrew Kellaway and props Angus Bell and Scott Sio are back from injury, while Allan Alaalatoa, Hunter Paisami and Dave Porecki all return after leaving the Argentina tour early for personal and injury reasons.

Photo: AFP Caption: Australia first-five Bernard Foley scores his team's second try