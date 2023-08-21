Flying Fijians to work on mistakes

This comes after analysing their first warm-up match against France yesterday morning.

Fans were treated to an impressive performance by the French team as our national team suffered a 34-17 defeat.

Despite everything that went wrong, according to Raiwalui, the team’s on-field interaction was generally good.

‘Carrying the ball we need a bit more work on our variation and keeping the ball for longer phases, I think the set piece, the scrum was good after a shaky start to the line-up we managed to get some good ball at the back of the line-up and now it’s just how we utilize that, how we make the best of that ball going forward.’

Raiwalui adds they have another match in preparation and will work on the areas that need improvement.

The Flying Fijians will face England this Sunday at 2.15 am (Fiji Time).