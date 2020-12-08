Flying Fijians set to play All Blacks, host Ireland in 2021

Fiji have played New Zealand nine previous occasions, including five tests, the last of which was a 60-14 defeat in the last ever test at Carisbrook in Dunedin in 2011.

Fiji Rugby chief executive John O'Connor said they were also in talks to host Ireland during the July test window, when the British and Irish Lions were scheduled to be in South Africa.

"I think next year we have the All Blacks so we will look forward to preparing for that and [hosting] Ireland and hopefully we have that vaccine and the test schedule for next year continues as per plan."

The Flying Fijians have played four tests against the Irish, including a narrow a 23-20 defeat in Dublin three years ago.

"We're also having discussions with some of the Northern Hemisphere teams that will be coming down and are a possibility to fill in the gaps that are available to play them."

The 2020 Pacific Nations Cup was scrapped as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Manu Samoa and the 'Ikale Tahi not having kicked a ball since the the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

O'Connor said it remained unclear whether the normally annual event would be able to return next year.

"I'm really not sure because of Covid-19.

"Usually there is always plans for the Pacific Nations Cup but Tonga and Samoa have not qualified for the World Cup and I'm not sure what the plans are for that qualification."

Fiji completed a disrupted Northern Hemisphere tour at the weekend with a 38-24 victory over Georgia, after their first three Autumn Nations Cup tests were cancelled following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.