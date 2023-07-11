Flying Fijians promised bonuses at Cup

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, a former Flying Fijians himself, told the squad members and management on Taveuni on Thursday that the bonus payment will be paid to the players at the end of their World Cup campaign.

FBC Sports said that Rabuka confirmed the funds will not come from government but from "a friend of Fiji".

Rabuka, who was attending the funeral of former Fijian government minister the late Ratu Talemo Ratakele, visisted the squad at their Welagi village camp.

He told the players to forget about the financial challenges facing the Fiji Rugby Union and focus on the Pacific Nations Cup series and the World Cup.

"There is a bonus also, it will not come from government but it is a very demanding bonus, that will come to you at the end of the tournament," FBC reported him telling the players.

"I can get it from one of the friendly nations or union to give you an award appropriate for what I anticipate to be your performance in the World Cup."

The FRU is currently in debt, with over FJ$3.5 million.

Members of the Fijiana women's rugby team are owed close to FJ$180,000 in allowances.

FRU Trustees Board chairman Peter Mazey had confirmed to RNZ Pacific two weeks ago the FRU does not have money to pay the Fijiana players.

He also confirmed that Fiji Water, as the Flying Fijian's major sponsor, has funds allocated for the team's World Cup preparations.

He added the team is not affected by the current financial problems at Rugby House in Suva because funding for them will go into a separate account.