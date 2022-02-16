The film 'Oceans Apart - Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Rugby' wins top prize

The film 'Oceans Apart - Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Rugby' was produced by Tusitala Films of Britain and directed by Callum Drummond and Axel Haudiquet.

According to the jury, it was universally rated as the winning entry, which is being rewarded with a $US5,000 prize sponsored by France TV.

The documentary traces the plight of Pacific rugby players, featuring the efforts of Samoa's Dan Leo, who founded the support group Pacific Rugby Players Welfare.

Other films to win prizes include The Bowraville Murders by Australia's Allan Clark and The Island in Me, shot in the Cook Islands by Gemma Cubero Del Bario of Spain.