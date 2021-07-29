Fijians celebrate Olympic 7s gold medal win

Celebrations even took to the streets despite a curfew back in Fiji.

Pictures and videos of fireworks lighting the up skies and people blowing whistles and screaming around in their neighborhoods flooded social media platforms.

For Ratu Meli Derenalagi’s family in Nadi, it was a proud moment for them seeing their son score a try in the final and winning a gold medal.

Ratu Vuniani told FBC News that for his son to also score the first try during the gold medal game is something that he will never forget.

Dubbed the “White Shark” during his playing days for Fiji, Ratu Vuniani said it was an emotional moment for their family as they watched Meli in action at the Olympic Games.

He said the win will definitely be special for everyone in the country.

Fiji is struggling to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly 200 deaths and over 16.000 active cases since April 2021.