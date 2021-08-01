Fijiana creates history after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics

It’s the first time that Fiji has won two medals at the same Games.

The Fijiana which has been the story of the women’s competition defeated Great Britain 21-12.

The national side beat 2016 bronze medalists Canada in pool play, knocked Rio champions Australia out of the quarter-final before losing to world champions New Zealand in extra time in the semifinal.

Fiji was leading 14-5 at the break.

Coach Saiasi Fuli reminded the players to maintain their discipline at halftime and told them to be careful of the offside line.

With three minutes remaining, halfback Reapi Uluinasau ran away for the team’s third try with Fiji in front 21-5 before Great Britain scored their second.

Leading 21-12 with a minute remaining, the Fijiana gave everything in defense even though the players were tired but they were not going to be denied.

The Fijiana side went down 22-17 to New Zealand in the semifinal.

New Zealand won the gold medal after beating France 26-12.