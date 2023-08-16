Fijian Drua to host 7 home games next year

A statement said “For the first time, Fiji’s favourite team will host NSW Waratahs and Western Force on home soil, while top sides returning to play in front of the world’s best rugby fans include defending champions Crusaders, Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika, Queensland Reds and Melbourne Rebels.”

Venues for the Drua’s home matches will be released shortly.

The new season will see another Super Round in week two of the competition in Melbourne.

Pacific pride will be on the line in Melbourne as the Drua take on Moana Pasifika on Saturday 2 March, with the Fijians hoping to keep their 100% win record against Moana intact.

Other matches in the Super Round in Melbourne will see the Highlanders taking on the Blues and Rebels taking on Western Force on Friday, while on Saturday 2023 champs, Crusaders battle NSW Waratahs on Saturday.

Sunday’s fixtures will see the Chiefs facing the ACT Brumbies, and the Hurricanes playing Queensland Reds.

The 2024 draw sees the 12 teams playing 14 matches during the regular season, consisting of 11 round robin matches and three additional rivalry clashes, followed by an eight-team finals series.

The Drua made history last season by becoming the fastest new team to make the quarterfinals, in only their second year in the competition.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans said: “We will begin formal pre-season for 2024 shortly, but all Drua players are currently engaged in training and various competitions. This includes 18 main squad players currently with the Flying Fijians at the Rugby World Cup, players playing in Skipper Cup competition in Fiji and club competitions in Australia and New Zealand. We are all aware of the expectations of our amazing fans, who rallied us all the way to the quarter-final last season. The Drua will work hard to make them proud again in 2024.”