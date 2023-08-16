Fijian Dragon slayers reunite

What makes their unexpected meet up special is the fact they were just an hour away from Nantes where they slayed the Welsh Dragons in their final pool match 26 years ago.

FBC Sports reports France based Jone Daunivucu shared some light moments with Serermaia Bai, Bill Gadolo and Graham Dewes who scored the winning try against Wales.

Dewes and Bai are assistant coaches for our Flying Fijians while Gadolo is the team manager.

Daunivucu and a few other French club players including former Naitasiri and Fiji Warriors inside center Jo Naisilisili joined the national side’s morning session to make up the numbers at training.

They were requested by Fiji’s coaching staff.

At 46, the 2005 Melrose Cup winning halfback, Daunivucu, is still playing competitive rugby.

Daunivucu said he looks after himself well over the years.

He added it’s really great to meet his 2007 teammates.

‘I see all my brothers I was happy to meet them, I played with them at the 2007 World Cup and it was a great moment for us’.

Some coaching staff from 2007 including Reverend Joji Rinakama, Nacani Cawanibuka and William Kwoong also caught up with Daunivucu.

Daunivucu was also given time to speak to the national side after training.

Fiji plays France at 7am (Fiji Time) on Sunday.