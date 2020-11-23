Fiji look to salvage rugby tour from Covid ruins

Over the weekend it was announced the Flying Fijians would have their third consecutive test match cancelled due to a coronavirus outbreak in the squad.

The team's match game against Scotland, originally set for 29 November, has gone the way of two other matches.

Fiji's clash with Italy was supposed to be played on Saturday gone, but was called off after 29 members tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

A test against France was cancelled the week before as it became evident the virus was present among the touring party.

Fiji Rugby CEO John O'Connor told RNZ Pacific there would be more coronavirus tests today.

The BBC reported organisers saying halting the Scotland match was "unavoidable" due to the 10-day isolation period for players.

There is still hope that Fiji will be able to play their final scheduled match against the fourth-place Pool A side on 5 December.