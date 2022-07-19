Fiji hyped as possible State of Origin venue

This is believed to have been discussed during the Pacific Islands Leaders Forum, last week between Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Pacific counterparts.

Apart from Fiji, Papua New Guinea is also a possible destination in 2025.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed there have been some discussions about the possibility of Fiji hosting a match.

PNG has already put in a proposal to have a team in the National Rugby league competition in Australia, and PM Albanese is keen to see a Pacific team in the competition.