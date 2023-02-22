Fiji Bati hires new head coach

The appointment was announced by the FNRL chairman Aporosa Lutunauga.

Kativerata’s contract is for three years.

He takes over the role from former mentor Joe Rabele.

Kativerata took over as interim coach during the Rugby League World Cup last year when Rabele had to be hospitalized just two days out from their opening match against Australia.

Kativerata is a respected figure in the Fiji rugby league family after recruiting stars like Sisa Waqa, Semi Radradra, Suliasi Vunivalu, and Semi Valemei to play in the NRL.

His latest recruits are Taniela Sadrugu and Iosefo Masi.