Fiji 7s secures second win in Tokyo

Napolioni Bolaca ran straight through the Canadian defense after a scrum inside Fiji’s half for the first try.

Fiji stretched their lead after Jiuta Wainiqolo used his strength from a quick tap two minutes later to score the second try which was converted by Bolaca.

Despite the 14 points deficit, Canada managed to string together a few phases with team effort and at the end, it was captain and the country’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony, Nathan Hirayama who dotted down between the sticks.

The Olympic champions Fiji led 14-7 at halftime.

Canada’s effort to rattle Fiji early in the second half was affected when Matt Mullins was sent off for throwing the ball away after the referee blew the whistle.

However, Fiji failed to capitalize with the extra man.

Aminiasi Tuimaba helped Fiji to gain their lead when he raced through to score.

Canada struck again with 30 seconds to play but Asaeli Tuivuaka sealed the deal when he was setup by Semi Radradra for a 28-14 win.

Fiji earlier won 24-19 in its first pool match today and they’ll play Great Britain at 12:30pm today (Fiji Time) in the last group game.