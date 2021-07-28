Fiji 7s eyes Olympic gold medal as it meets NZ in final

New Zealand will be out with all guns blazing after they lost to Fiji in the quarter-final at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.

Captain Jerry Tuwai is the lone player from the 2016 gold medal winning team and a win tonight will cap off his illustrious rugby career.

Earlier in the day, Fiji defeated Argentina 26-14 in the semi-final.

Fiji had much of the possession in the first four minutes as they ran in two tries.

Sireli Maqala showed his strength and skills as he powered his way through for an unconverted try.

Fiji continued to pressure the Argentinians, which resulted to a try by Meli Derenalagi for a 12-nil lead.

However, Argentina managed to score to successive converted tries late in the half to lead 14-12 at the breather.

Argentina had a chance to go further in front early in the second half but failed to capitalize.

Jiuta Wainiqolo raced away to score after being setup by Iosefo Masi with Fiji in front 19-14.

World rugby star, Semi Radradra waited until the semifinal to get on the scoresheet when he stepped his way through for another converted try.

The gold medal match will be played at 9pm (Fiji Time) tonight.