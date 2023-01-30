Fiji 7s claims bronze in Sydney, NZ wins title

The national side’s offload game was on show as they put on a better performance compared to the semi-final clash against South Africa.

France struck first through a Thomas Carol try to lead 5-0 after three minutes of play.

A minute later Jerry Tuwai drew a couple of defenders before releasing for Iowane Teba as Fiji answered back with an uncovered try to level the scores at 5-all.

It was again a Tuwai and Teba combination for Fiji’s second try with the latter running a strong line through the opposition after being set up by the double Olympic gold medalist who took on two French defenders.

From the restart, Fiji was in again this time through Vuiviawa Naduvalo to lead 17-5 at halftime.

Fiji continued momentum in the second half with Manuela Maisamoa showing his physicality, slicing through the French defense to score their fourth try.

Handling errors was nightmare for France as they handed possession to the Fijian side and a resulting quick lineout saw some nice offloads by Josevani Soro and Jeremaia Matana with Alasio Naduva finishing it off.

Meanwhile, New Zealand won the title after thrashing South Africa 38-0 in the Cup final.