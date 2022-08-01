Fiji 7s and Fijiana settle for Silver medal in Birmingham

Fiji’s wait for a gold medal in 7s continues.

Blitzbok raced to an early lead and pressured the national side to making many unforced errors.

Muller Du Plessis ran in two tries to help his side.

The other tries were scored by JC Pretorious and Shaun Williams as they led 17-0 at half time.

Skipper Waisea Nacuqu scored the lone try for Fiji in the second spell but it wasn’t enough as South Africa proved too strong in defense.

Fiji settles for silver and New Zealand secures a bronze medal win.

Meanwhile, Fijiana also settled for Silver after going down to the Aussies 12-22 in the final.