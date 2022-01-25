Family of former Warrior Konrad Hurrell safe in Tonga

The 30-year-old, who will play for St Helens in the Super League this season, was naturally worried about his family’s safety when he heard the news about the devastating natural disaster.

However, he says he’s been able to make contact with them back on the Pacific Island and much to his relief, discovered that everyone is OK.

“Obviously it’s been a tough couple of weeks, but I finally got through to my sister and through to my dad,” Hurrell said.

“I always hate saying that my family are safe and warm with food and water because there are a lot of families struggling in Tonga right now.

“I hope people there are OK and I’m sure they are working through it to help each other to get through this with their families.

“I just can’t imagine being there at the time when the tsunami happened.

“I’ve heard from my family and they are OK and I hope that a lot of other families are OK as well, which is good news.”

The England rugby league team will play a game against the Combined Nations All Stars in June and funds raised from it will go towards providing aid to those impacted by the Tongan tsunami.

Hurrell says he would like to be involved in the game to show his support.

“I’d love to play in that game for the All Stars, especially for a cause like this,” he said.

“I’d love to give something back to my little country and testing yourself against England is something I’d want to do anyway.

“But at the same time it’s a big help for the families back home in Tonga.

“Even if I don’t get picked for the team, I’d still love to get amongst it and help out in any way I can.”