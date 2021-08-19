Ex Wallabies confident Perth Bledisloe will be played

The All Blacks are due to leave for Perth on Sunday, but anyone arriving in Australia from New Zealand must now self isolate for 14 days.

The Australian government has paused "green zone" flights from New Zealand due to the country's level four lockdown and growing number of community covid cases.

That means anyone flying from Aotearoa to Australia will now need to undergo two weeks in hotel quarantine.

The travel pause is currently scheduled to end on August 24, but it could be extended, with the Australian government reviewing it on Friday.

The Western Australia government has said the match may not be able to be held. However, Fitzsimons told RNZ he's confident the game will be played and said the Tokyo Olympics showed it can be done.

"Japan, Tokyo, has proven that it is possible to put something on in the middle of a pandemic, very successfully, with 3,500 people a day I think in Tokyo were getting infected (new Covid cases) and here in Perth there is zero a day, or one a day. So, I would be surprised if it (third Bledisloe Cup test) doesn't proceed one way or another.

Exemptions for the All Blacks may be possible but New Zealand Rugby, Rugby Australia and Sanzaar are yet to determine whether that can occur.

It's understood Sanzaar are meeting tonight to try and decide where the third Bledisloe and remaining Rugby Championship matches will be played.

Other options include moving the game and series to Queensland, where Covid restrictions are less severe than WA, however the All Blacks would still have to quarantine.

The Western Australia rugby chief executive and former Wallabies hooker, Nathan Charles, hopes the third Bledisloe test, scheduled for Perth on August 28th and which doubles as a Rugby Championship match, will still go ahead despite the state's new quarantine requirements on visitors from New Zealand.

Charles believes there's precedent to allow the game to be played.

"We've got to be very agile in the current environment.

"It's happened with the AFL/NRL, all the major sporting codes, they've had to provide some flexibility, and with a game of this magnitude, I think there will have to be some sort of flexibility.

"What that looks like, I don't know."