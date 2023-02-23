Eroni Sau to join Fijian Drua team next week

Head Coach Mick Byrne confirmed that Sau is in the country and they’ll let him settle down first.

The Drua will name its side to take on Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Byrne is expected to name Olympic gold medalist Iosefo Masi in the starting 15.

Other players, who are sure starters include Teti Tela, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila, Ratu Rotuisolia, Kalaveti Ravouvou and Frank Lomani.

The Drua will play its first match against Moana Pasifika at 3:35pm (Fiji Time) on Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.