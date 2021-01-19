England in Six Nations: Jason Ryles absent because of Covid-19 travel fears

Ryles and his family have chosen not to re-locate from Australia to England this month because of the current Covid lockdown.

The Rugby Football Union say it is hoped Ryles will re-join the coaching staff for England's summer fixtures.

England start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Twickenham on 6 February.

Jones will confirm his 28-man squad on Friday 22 January, with the squad meeting at St George's Park next week to begin preparations for the Championship.

Former Australia rugby league international Ryles, 42, joined the England set-up on a full-time basis in autumn 2020 from NRL side Melbourne Storm.