Eels bounce back to down Roosters

The Eels bounced back from a shock loss to the last-placed Bulldogs last Monday to produce one of the best performances of the season.

Parramatta’s forwards overpowered their rivals and their backs capitalized as the Eels piled on five razzle-dazzle tries.

Props for the NSW OriginJunior Paulo and Reagan Campbell-Gillard carried the ball for more than 200 metres each, while back-rower Ryan Matterson produced five of his side’s 21 offloads.

Inspirational captain Clint Gutherson, who produced an early trysaving tackle on Angus Crichton and dragged Joey Manu in-goal to force a goal line drop-out, was one of just three Eels players not to handle the ball before Sivo scored.

In other NRL matches, the Sharks defeated the Titans 18-10, while the Panthers defeated the Warriors 40-6.