Eddie Jones names 28-man England Six Nations squad

Paolo Odogwu and Harry Randall receive their first call-ups to the senior team, both having played for England at U20 level.

Owen Farrell will captain England for the tournament and there is a return from injury for Courtney Lawes.

Elsewhere, Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson could reach their 50-cap milestones during the championship and Beno Obano may be in line to get his first cap.

England will retain a 28-player squad throughout the tournament, following an agreement with Premiership Rugby, The RPA and The RFU in recognition of the challenges presented by COVID-19.

The squad will meet up at St. George’s Park, England football’s training base, on Wednesday 27 January. They will then move to their base, The Lensbury in Teddington, ahead of their first game against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday 6 February (4.45pm KO).

Jones said: “This has been a really tough squad to pick and I know there are a lot of disappointed players who haven’t been selected.

“We’re really excited by the players we have got, it’s a very vibrant squad and we are looking forward to getting started next week.

“We’re very grateful to Premiership Rugby, the clubs and the RPA for allowing us to have 28 players throughout the tournament, we’re very happy with the number and it’s testament to the growing relationships between all parties.

“Ultimately our goal is to win the Six Nations and to do that we’ll need to work hard, prepare well each day and take it as it comes.”

Jones has also named a 12-player shadow squad, who will be part of the same testing protocols as the tournament squad.

Mako Vunipola will join with the squad to undertake rehab during the tournament.