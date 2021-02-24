Decision on Six Nations game expected

The French Rugby Federation announced on Monday that five more players - including captain Charles Ollivon - had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ten France players are isolating and will be unavailable for Sunday's (Monday morning NZ time) game.

Les Bleus are top of the Six Nations table after beating Italy and Ireland.

Scottish Rugby released a statement saying they could be without 10 players should the game be rearranged for another date.

The earliest possible date would appear to be next weekend, which is a rest week for the tournament and outside of World Rugby's designated international window.

Under World Rugby regulations, Scotland's players based in England and France will be released back to their clubs for domestic duty.