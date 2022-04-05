Crusaders Shilo Klein suspended for high shot

Klein was shown a red card follow a shoulder hit on Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot.... he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Contact with the head warrants a starting entry point of six weeks, but the Foul Play Review Committee took into account Klein's clean judicial record, his acceptance of foul play and his expressed remorse.

His suspension is up until April 24th.

The Crusaders play the Hurricanes this weekend, followed by games against the Blues and Rebels.

The Reds loosie Tuaina Tualima was also given a three week ban for his dangerous clean in the Brumbies game.

Meanwhile Blues winger Caleb Clarke will face the judiciary tomorrow night after he was sent off for an aerial challenge on Moana Pasifika opposite Tomasi Alosio at Eden Park.