Crusaders return to winning ways

After a shock opening round loss, the Crusaders got their Super Rugby Pacific title defence back on track with a 52-15 thrashing of the Highlanders in Melbourne.

The Crusaders had seven different try-scorers in the win which was the first time the side had scored 50 points against their southern neighbours.

RNZ reports ahead 24-3 at halftime, the Crusaders were dominant despite the Highlanders being the first to score in the Super Round match.

The Highlanders scored two late tries to make the score slightly more respectable.

Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders scores a try during the Super Rugby Pacific Photo: AAP / www.photosport.nz